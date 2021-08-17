FinNexus Trading Up 9,747.3% This Week (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 10,677.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $776,152.13 and $193.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FinNexus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 9,747.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00058300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $378.10 or 0.00839672 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00046570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00100570 BTC.

FNX is a coin. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

