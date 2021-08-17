FintruX Network (FTX) Trading Up 6.1% Over Last Week

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $1,542.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One FintruX Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00063879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00016991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.85 or 0.00949606 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00050047 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.97 or 0.00168207 BTC.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FTX is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.