FIO Protocol (FIO) Hits Market Cap of $73.93 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $73.93 million and $7.40 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000195 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001452 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001259 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 771,188,647 coins and its circulating supply is 339,978,103 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

