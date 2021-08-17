First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,976 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of First Bancorp worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Bancorp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.29.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,375 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.