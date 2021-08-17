First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Buys C$30,300.00 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$484,800.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

On Tuesday, July 27th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 1,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,190.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 1,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,225.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 1,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,925.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00.

TSE FR traded down C$0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.23. 608,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.43. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$12.48 and a 1-year high of C$30.75.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cormark decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$26.25 to C$25.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.40.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.