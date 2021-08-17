First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

FR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$26.25 to C$25.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.40.

Shares of FR stock traded down C$0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.20. 459,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,963. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.19. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$12.48 and a 1 year high of C$30.75.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.25, for a total transaction of C$445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,925,875. Also, Senior Officer Jill Anne Arias sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$550,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,817,750. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,000 shares of company stock worth $100,340 and have sold 85,000 shares worth $1,865,400.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

