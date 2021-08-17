First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Buys $19,975.00 in Stock

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director James Kyle Mccurry acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $19,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.14. 15,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,298. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $725.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,974,000 after purchasing an additional 114,290 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 123,319 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares during the last quarter. 31.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

