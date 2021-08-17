First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.
First National has raised its dividend by 214.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of FXNC stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $21.64. The stock had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $105.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.59. First National has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $23.86.
First National Company Profile
First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.
Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.