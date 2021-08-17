First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTHI) Shares Down 0.3%

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTHI) fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.48 and last traded at $21.52. 3,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 13,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.