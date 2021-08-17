First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,738 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 169.9% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 45,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,163,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,576. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.29 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

