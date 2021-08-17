First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:IFV) Trading Down 0.8%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:IFV) shares were down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.41 and last traded at $23.63. Approximately 16,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 38,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.