First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 41,145 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 686,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 92,155 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 239,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 194,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 26,766 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 177,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,102 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 49,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,873. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.43. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.