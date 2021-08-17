First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FJP) Shares Down 0.5%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FJP)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.67 and last traded at $51.90. Approximately 1,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.60.

