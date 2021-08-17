First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.79 and last traded at $67.28. Approximately 23,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 69,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.77.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $97,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 22.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $213,000.

Read More: Put Option

