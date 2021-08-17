First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTA) Trading 0.2% Higher

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTA)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.77 and last traded at $67.77. 66,429 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 70,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.65.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.08.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.