First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXD) Trading 0.9% Higher

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXD)’s share price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.13 and last traded at $35.13. Approximately 862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 13,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.82.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.98.

