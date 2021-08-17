First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXR) Shares Down 0.2%

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXR) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.07 and last traded at $32.36. 66,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 139,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.43.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.08.

