First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSL) Trading Up 0%

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSL)’s stock price rose 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.92 and last traded at $47.90. Approximately 353,940 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 474,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.88.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.