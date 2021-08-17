First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Short Interest Down 31.8% in July

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the July 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ MYFW traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $26.39. 259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.92. First Western Financial has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $31.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 16.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Western Financial will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MYFW. TheStreet raised shares of First Western Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Western Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Western Financial during the second quarter worth $1,828,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 104.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 74,215 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 174.4% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 230,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 146,644 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 351.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in First Western Financial during the second quarter worth $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

