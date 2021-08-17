FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Price Target Raised to $95.00

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $83.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $84.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.57.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in FirstCash by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

