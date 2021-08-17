Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,263,553 Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,263,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,296,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Dynavax Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 698.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 727,016 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,604,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,904,000 after purchasing an additional 657,923 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 3,953.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 417,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 407,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,096,000 after buying an additional 366,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 568.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 430,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 366,317 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -46.58 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.
In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at $73,755.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $24,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,389,583 shares of company stock valued at $25,877,971. 11.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
Featured Article: Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.