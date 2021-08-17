Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,263,553 Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,263,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,296,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Dynavax Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 698.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 727,016 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,604,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,904,000 after purchasing an additional 657,923 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 3,953.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 417,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 407,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,096,000 after buying an additional 366,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 568.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 430,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 366,317 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -46.58 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at $73,755.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $24,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,389,583 shares of company stock valued at $25,877,971. 11.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

