Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 914,838 G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 914,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,072,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.17% of G1 Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $223,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $821,000. Company insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

GTHX stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $594.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.22. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $37.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.40.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%. Analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.