Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $15,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,096 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $643,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $581,655,000 after purchasing an additional 682,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $469,113,000 after purchasing an additional 771,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,789,750 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $443,068,000 after purchasing an additional 364,125 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

PXD opened at $147.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.72. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

