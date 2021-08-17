Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Merit Medical Systems worth $18,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 32,627 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,446,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $66.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.75. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $70.90.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $930,450.00. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

