Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,809,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,889 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Wipro worth $29,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wipro by 87.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Wipro by 16.5% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Wipro stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. On average, analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WIT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

