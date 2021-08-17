Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 80,462 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,462 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of NanoString Technologies worth $16,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,701,000 after buying an additional 171,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 11.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,645,000 after buying an additional 440,295 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,641,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,586,000 after buying an additional 108,011 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,139,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,096,000 after buying an additional 58,980 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

In other news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $7,769,883.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,190,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $162,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,755 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,984. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 1.70. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

