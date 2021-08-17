Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,785 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,876 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of UMB Financial worth $22,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,280,000 after buying an additional 258,315 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,829,000 after acquiring an additional 121,631 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 842,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,797,000 after buying an additional 66,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,884,000 after buying an additional 61,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,436.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,387 shares of company stock worth $892,269. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $93.24 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

