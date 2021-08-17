Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,186 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $26,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.7% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,436,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,827,000 after acquiring an additional 246,109 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 52.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 564,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,132,000 after acquiring an additional 193,163 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.7% in the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,731,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 503,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,805,000 after acquiring an additional 49,474 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAWW. TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $77.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.29. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $78.45.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

