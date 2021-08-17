Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 629,303 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.88% of Dril-Quip worth $22,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth about $10,974,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $884.71 million, a P/E ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

