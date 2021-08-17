Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $23.15 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of DexCom worth $23,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 21.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 8.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 31.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $8,988,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,912 shares of company stock worth $32,307,505 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $506.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $449.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $527.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. boosted their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.00.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

