Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $23.80 Million Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $23,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KWEB. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 29,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,494,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $104.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.61.

