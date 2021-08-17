Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $29.60 Million Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 760,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 74,318 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.64% of Core Laboratories worth $29,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

