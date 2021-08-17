Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $31.21 Million Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 495,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.92% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $31,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 442.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,103,000 after acquiring an additional 128,357 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 139,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth $49,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

EBS opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.94. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.07 and a 12 month high of $135.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.