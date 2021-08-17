Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Zendesk worth $23,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,247 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,903,000 after purchasing an additional 607,050 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at $75,099,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth $67,913,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $443,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $131,051.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,119.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,410 shares of company stock worth $18,063,017. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZEN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

ZEN opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.57 and a beta of 1.20. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.44 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

