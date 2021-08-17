Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $29.28 Million in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 967,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,275,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Organon & Co. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $690,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

OGN opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.12. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

