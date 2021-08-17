Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,983 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,406 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $23,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 59.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BancorpSouth Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.23.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. BancorpSouth Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

