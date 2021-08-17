Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 29,490 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,490 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of ShockWave Medical worth $16,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWAV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.57.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Laura Francis sold 2,700 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $502,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,413.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.66, for a total value of $446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,407.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,057 shares of company stock valued at $19,601,076. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWAV opened at $190.33 on Tuesday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.47 and a 12-month high of $203.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -124.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.66.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The business’s revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

