Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 34,978 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Occidental Petroleum worth $21,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 211,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 173,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 163,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.34.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

