Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,740,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of ProPetro worth $15,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $719.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 3.31. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. Equities research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

