Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,232,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,418 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.24% of Oceaneering International worth $34,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 7.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at about $345,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at about $509,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

OII opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

