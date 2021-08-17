Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 13,832 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,832 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $18,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PB. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $66,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PB stock opened at $70.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.96.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.83.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

