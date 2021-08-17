Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,488 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Owens Corning worth $16,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 84.7% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,190,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,333,000 after buying an additional 645,355 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC stock opened at $96.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $63.03 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

OC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.