Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 164,551 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164,551 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 2.66% of Century Aluminum worth $30,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CENX. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $12,376,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth $4,982,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth $2,341,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CENX. B. Riley upgraded Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

CENX opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.61. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.87.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

