Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 21,085 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,085 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of CyrusOne worth $25,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in CyrusOne by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 232,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in CyrusOne by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 179,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 16.0% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in CyrusOne by 11.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,389,000 after acquiring an additional 171,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 8.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

CONE opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $84.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,899.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.85.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 52.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.38.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

