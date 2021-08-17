Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 25,505 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,505 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.78% of AAR worth $24,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in AAR by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 491,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,035,000 after purchasing an additional 181,212 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in AAR by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,524,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC raised its holdings in AAR by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 472,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after acquiring an additional 273,254 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AAR news, Director Michael Ross Boyce bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $361,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. AAR had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $437.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

