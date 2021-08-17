Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 3,897 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,923 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 262.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 13.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after acquiring an additional 37,331 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 62.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $66,622,000 after acquiring an additional 352,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG opened at $65.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Barclays raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

