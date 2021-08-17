Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 41,242 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 718,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,242 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.86% of Kennametal worth $25,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 1,736.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.71.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Kennametal announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

