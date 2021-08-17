Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 5,565 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.79% of AeroVironment worth $19,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 38,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $655,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $1,349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,615.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $10,069,132. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $100.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.18. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $143.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.41 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.20.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

