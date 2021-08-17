Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 70,592 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,592 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.42% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $36,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $318,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,158,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 415,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after buying an additional 202,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.35. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $60.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

