Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 70,954 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,142,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,954 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.30% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $32,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLJ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

RLJ opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.83. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. Research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.